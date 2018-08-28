After three days of playback, Monday’s 35th Video Music Awards averaged a 2.66 adults 18-49 rating and 3.9 million viewers across MTV and VH1 combined. That was up 9% in 18-49 and +7% in total viewers from the two networks’ cumed 2017 L3 delivery. Among 18-49, the two nets’ combined L3 rating was up 17% vs. Live+same day.

The gains come after the VMAs posted a 1.04 L+SD 18-49 rating and 2.25 million L+SD viewers on MTV, down double-digits from 2017 when the ceremony aired on Sunday. The relocation could explain, at least in part, why the VMAs’ L3 numbers on MTV alone are not up year to year. Monday is traditionally VH1’s highest rated night, so some viewer migration from MTV to VH1 was expected, thus Viacom’s decision to evaluate the performance across both nets.

Simulcast on 11 Viacom-owned networks, the 2018 VMAs drew a 3.02 combined L3 rating among all adult viewers (18+), up +4% from 2017.

The night of the telecast, the VMAs snagged 141.6 million streams to become the most streamed awards show ever for Viacom, according to MTV. Social media engagement for the strongly trending 2018 Music Video Awards rose +46% from 2017, again according to stats from MTV via measurement firm Delmondo.