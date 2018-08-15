Raúl Castillo (Looking, Amexicano, We the Animals) and Adrian Gonzalez (Superstore, Your Family or Mine) are set for recurring roles on Starz’s Latinx half-hour series Vida. Production begins Monday in and around Los Angeles on the expanded 10-episode second season.

From creator/showrunner Tanya Saracho, Vida centers around two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different from each other. Saracho will make her directorial debut in season two, which will delve deeper into the lives of Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada), who return home to face the past and secrets left behind by their late mother as they search for their future.

Castillo will play Baco, the bar’s new handyman with a questionable past. Gonzalez is Rudy, an L.A. city councilman who Lyn meets at a gym class.

In addition to Barrera and Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez also star.

Saracho executive produces alongside Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub with Stephanie Langhoff (Togetherness, The Bronze, The Skeleton Twins).

Castillo is best known for his portrayal of Richie on HBO’s Looking and subsequent telefilm, Looking: The Movie. Later this year, Castillo is set to star in the indie film El Chicano, and in the theatrical release of We the Animals, based on the Justin Torres novel of the same name.

Gonzalez has appeared on Superstore, Kevin From Work and in a recurring role on TBS’ Your Family or Mine.