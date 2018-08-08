EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Releasing has acquired U.S. theatrical distribution rights to George Gallo’s Bigger which tells the tale of how brothers Joe and Ben Weider launched a fitness empire and along the way discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bigger will have its U.S. premiere on September 13 in Las Vegas to coincide with the Mr. Olympia competition that was created by the Weider brothers, and will be in theaters on October 12.

Tyler Hoechlin plays Joe Weider and Aneurin Barnard portrays brother Ben. Victoria Justice is Kathy, Joe Weider’s first wife and Julianne Hough is his other spouse, pin-up Betty Weider, with whom he launched Shape magazine. Robert Forster and DJ Qualls also star. Calum Von Moger plays Schwarzenegger.

Bee Holder Productions chief Steve Lee Jones produces with Scott LaStaiti. Camila Castro and Eric Weider are executive producing. Bigger was written by Gallo, Brad and Ellen Furman, and Andy Weiss (the latter co-wrote Sony/Studio 8’s White Boy Rick which is headed to TIFF).

“There is far more to this film than one would ever expect, it’s a rich and layered tale that is a true triumph of the spirit,” said Jones about Bigger.

Gallo added, “It’s the kind of film that shows that one can achieve anything if you believe in yourself enough and never take NO for an answer.”

Gallo recently wrapped The Poison Rose with John Travolta and Morgan Freeman, and is next directing the thriller Covet followed by The Nazi Titanic. Covet reteams Gallo with Jones. The project was written by Washington, D.C. attorney George Mahaffey and tells the story of a wealthy Persian-Jewish family whose home is invaded by ruthless anti-Immigrant Nationalist perpetrators.