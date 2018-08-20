Viceland has ordered a 20-episode third season of Grammy winner 2 Chainz’s Most Expensivest as well as a second season of Slutever with Karley Sciortino. In addition, the network is rebooting is ts James Beard Award-nominated cannabis culinary show Bong Appétit, all for premiere in 2019.

Bong Appétit returns with a new competitive format and new host Cypress Hill frontman/marijuana entreprenuer B Real, joining returning expert-turned judge Vanessa Lavorato with chef/restaurateur Miguel Trinidad Each episode follows three contestants as they face off in a series of cannabis cooking challenges; with one will be crowned winner.

The Most Expensivist, currently airing its second season, follows 2 Chainz as he crisscrosses the country to delve into the highest end versions of everything from the obvious indulgences to the extraordinary and ridiculous. He’s joined by Lush-life loving cohorts Rick Ross, Jesse Williams, Wale, Hannibal Burress and T.I.

Slutever returns for its second season with writer and actress Sciortino continuing with her exploration of sex, relationships and intimacy in the modern world.

Most Expensivest is a co-production of Condé Nast Entertainment, Mustache and Vicland. Executive producers are Joe LaBracio of CNE, John Limotte of Mustache, 2 Chainz and Coach Tek, and Nomi Ernst Leidner for Viceland.

Slutever is produced by Viceland with executive producers Karley Sciortino, Danielle Franco, Gena Konstantinakos, and Adri Murguia.

Bong Appétit is produced by Viceland with executive producers Lauren Cynamon and Chris Grosso. Michael Rucker and Ari Fishman are co-executive producers.