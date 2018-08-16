EXCLUSIVE: Vice is back in business in Canada after striking a long-term programming deal with Bell Media and hiring a new president.

The youth-skewing media company has inked an agreement with Bell Media that will see the latter become the exclusive Canadian home to programming from Viceland as well as hundreds of hours of Vice programming.

This comes after Vice and Rogers ended their $100M deal in January with Viceland Canada closing on April 1.

Vice has also hired Naveen Prasad as President of Vice Canada; Prasad was previously EVP and General Manager of Canadian producer/distributor Elevation Pictures. He left the The Imitation Game and Room distributor earlier this year to launch his own production company Impossible Objects. Deadline understands that news about the firm’s future will emerge later this week.

Under the agreement, Bell will air series including The Hunt For The Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, Munchies Guide To, Gaycation, What Would Diplo Do? and a raft of other programming across its portfolio of channels. Vice programming will also be available via CTV Super Hub and in a Vice-branded collection on CraveTV, while Vice shows such as Smoke Show and Teenage Exorcists will be available on Bell Media’s short-form video app SnackableTV.

They will also explore co-production opportunities and have revealed that Bell’s The Movie Network has commissioned Dopesick2: The Future of Addiction, a sequel to Vice doc Dopesick. The deal also includes an advertising sales relationship.

Bell and Vice have previously worked together with the latter’s Emmy-winning doc series Vice and Vice News Tonight airing on Bell JV HBO Canada.

“We are thrilled to announce such a multi-faceted, far-reaching deal with Bell Media,” said Naveen Prasad, President of Vice Canada. “They share a similar vision and have the added platforms and reach to enhance Vice’s various lines of business in Canada, whether it be our studio, digital media or creative agency.”