Viacom’s Channel 5 is racking up another documentary series from Vice Studios. The broadcaster has ordered four-part series Drug Wars looking at prolific drug use across the UK.

The commission follows Vice Studios’ C5 doc Britain’s Cocaine Epidemic, which was one of the youth-skewing media brand’s first external orders out of its restructured UK production division.

Drug Wars (w/t) will offer revealing stories and candid insight from users, as well as their families – along with the medical support and police trying to stem the current flow of drug addiction across the country. The series will explore a range of different narcotics and the young people dependent on them, from the dangerous street and party drugs to those using drugs to obtain the ‘perfect’ body, and those who enhance their sexual freedom with narcotics.

Drug Wars is executive produced by Yonni Usiskin for Vice Studios and ordered by Factual Commissioning Editor Guy Davies.

Usiskin said, “We are delighted to be working with Channel 5 again and we’re looking forward to making this new original, entertaining and very distinct series. This latest commission demonstrates Vice Studios’ increasingly diverse slate of content.”

Davies added, “Vice Studios has a unique storytelling voice which appeals to younger audiences. With cutting edge journalism and unrivalled access we are really pleased to be working with them once again.”