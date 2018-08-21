Rob Thomas’ cult favorite noir mystery drama Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell is making another comeback, this time as an eight-episode limited series at Hulu.

I hear the streaming platform is finalizing deals for the new installment, with star Bell set to reprise her role as sleuth Veronica Mars. I hear there have been preliminary conversations about bringing back a number of the other cast members from the original series and follow-up movie.

Doing Veronica Mars is not going to interfere with Bell’s duties as star of the NBC comedy series The Good Place.

As he has done with all things Veronica Mars-related, Thomas is said to be shepherding the project through Warner Horizon TV, the cable/streaming division of Warner Bros TV, which produced the original series. Reps for Hulu and WBTV declined comment.

Created by Thomas, Veronica Mars was a critical darling and developed a devoted following during its three-season run from 2004-2007 on UPN and then on the CW.

Fueled by fan support, a successful Kickstarter campaign for a movie sequel launched in 2013 by Thomas and Bell raised $3.7 million in a matter of hours. The film, toplined by Bell and featuring a number of other original cast members, was released by Warner Bros in 2014.

The same year, Play It Again, Dick, a Veronica Mars digital spinoff series from Thomas, premiered on the CW’s Seed platform. It featured series co-star Ryan Hansen attempting to put together a Dick Casablancas-centered spinoff of Veronica Mars.

Hulu is the second streaming service to pursue a limited series revival of a beloved CW series. Netflix recently brought back Gilmore Girls for four follow-up movies, also from the original creator and featuring the original stars and also produced by Warner Horizon.

Bell is repped by CAA and Bailey Brand Management.