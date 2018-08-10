The Venice Film Festival is under fire from the European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA) and other advocacy groups due to the lack of women directors in its lineup.

In a forthright open letter, the EWA and signatories including Women in Film & TV International, WIFT Nordic, WIFT Sweden, and the Swiss Women’s Audiovisual Network (SWAN), call on Venice to follow the lead of Cannes and Locarno by introducing a diversity pledge and to train staff in detecting ‘unconscious bias’.

Venice’s Competition only features one female director. The numbers are getting worse, not better. While women directors made up 22% of the Competition in 2012 that percentage has decreased or stayed the same each year since. It has dropped to 4.5% the last two years.

In the letter, which is published in full below, the group says, “Venice, we have seen this film before…these festivals indicate their priorities and values. And they have valued and prioritized films made by males for as long as they have existed…

“We have seen this film before but this year it also came reloaded: “If we impose quotas or gender equality needs I will quit,” [Venice Festival director] Alberto Barbera declared even more defensively than in 2017. Mr Paolo Baratta, the President of the Venice Biennale, gave us the numbers: only 21% of films submitted were by females. The selected ONE made up for 4% but that was all we received as a reply. We will never know how many films by women were seen by their regional selectors and how many really reached the core team of programmers led by Alberto Barbera.

“We want to see diversity pledges put in place to challenge festivals’ self-proclaimed “elevated taste”. We want to put an end to the conversation that says that quotas or diversity targets prevent selectors from doing their job “properly”. We no longer want to hear that equality charters result in the selection of “inferior” female films. Women represent more than half of the world’s population. We are 52% of humanity and we have not been allowed to show our work on a fair basis for as long as culture has existed.”

Cannes and Locarno have pledged to issue statistics on the number of films submitted; to be transparent about the membership of the selection and programming committees; and to set goals to improve diversity at the festivals.

This is the second hiccup the festival is facing in the lead-up to the event following the local disquiet over Netflix’s presence on the Lido. The festival has yet to comment on today’s letter.

EWA, a support and career development network of industry professionals and organizations, is presided over by filmmaker Isabel Coixet. The executive body includes producers Ada Solomon, Zeynep Özbatur Atakan and EAVE executive Kristina Trapp.

Here is the letter: