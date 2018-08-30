The Venice Film Festival is to sign the same gender parity measures recently inked by the Cannes, Locarno and Sarajevo film festivals.

Begun at Cannes by French organization 5050×2020, the pledge will include; issuing statistics on the number of films submitted; being transparent about the members of the selection and programming committees; and reaching an even gender ratio in the organization’s top management. The festival has said it already adopts these measures.

The pledge is to be signed at a news conference Friday together with Italian organizations Dissenso Comune and Women in Film, TV & Media Italia.

Venice came under fire earlier this month from women’s advocacy groups after it only selected one woman director in Competition out of 21. The event has ruled out quotas. The news was first reported by Variety.