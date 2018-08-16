In a competitive situation, Fox 21 Television Studios has optioned the rights to video game Vampyr to develop as a series with McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision and DJ2 Entertainment.

Dontnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive

Set in 1918 London, Vampyr revolves around a morally righteous doctor who mysteriously turns into a vampire and is now torn between his solemn commitment to save lives and his insatiable urge to feed. With a deadly virus spreading that only he can cure, the doctor must decide who to kill in his tight-knit community to stay alive long enough to save everyone from certain death.

McG is attached to direct and executive produce with Wonderland’s Mary Viola and Corey Marsh and DJ2’s Dmitri Johnson and Stephan Bugaj.

The game, developed by France’s Dontnod Entertainment (Life Is Strange) and published by Focus Home Interactive, launched on June 5 on all major platforms. The game sold more 450,000 in its first month, opening at No. 1 in the U.S. and several European countries.

DJ2 is repped by Mike Goldberg at APA. Wonderland Sound & Vision is repped by WME and Management 360.