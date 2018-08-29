William Lee, most recently a VP at Washington Speakers Bureau, is joining UTA’s live-speaking division, where he will tasked with expanding the agency’s live-speaking footprint in the live-wire Washington DC market. UTA already reps DC notables including Jim Acosta, Dana Bash, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd and Preet Bharara via its speakers arm Greater Talent Network, which the agency acquired in fall 2017 and is run by partner and GTN founder Don Epstein.

Lee’s client portfolio includes HSBC, NBCUniversal and PIMCO. At Washington Speakers Bureau, where he was VP Sales, he specialized in developing new talent, packaging programs for buyers, and building speaker profiles for corporate businesses. He will be based in DC and report to Epstein and GTN co-head David Evenchick.

“Bringing on someone with Will’s experience and reputation in the Washington, DC marketplace is an important step for UTA as we expand and grow our client roster of former government officials, media and political thought leaders,” Epstein said in a release announcing the hire. “There is no area of the speakers business that is more in-demand or exciting than the political and policy sector. It presents unlimited opportunities for us and our buyers and Will’s deep network and experience will be a game-changer.”