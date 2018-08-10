Boldly going where no man has gone before, the Trump administration has outlined its proposal for how the proposed new Space Force branch of the military will get underway. The proposal will be implemented in stages if Congress approves.

An outline submitted to Congress today indicated the Pentagon will make a recommendation to President Trump that he approve creation of a US Space Command by the end of the year.

The Space Command would prepare for conflicts in space and would be led by a four-star general.

As part of the recommendation, a Space Development Agency would be created to create technologies for the new division. This would be civilian-led.

Finally, the proposal recommends creating a Space Operations Force consisting of space technology and warfare experts.

Congress would receive the proposals as part of a 2020 budget request. Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the Pentagon hasn’t come up with estimates for the Space Force’s creation costs, but said it be in the billions.

At least one government official appears gung-ho: