EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Úrsula Corberó, a breakout on the hit Spanish-language Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), for representation in all areas. The competitive signing comes as she is next set to star in Julio Medem’s El árbol de la sangre which bows in Spain in November. The agency will look to land her on this side of the pond.

Netflix earlier this year said Money Heist is the streaming service’s most-watched non-English-language series. The thriller stars Álvaro Morte as El Professor, a mysterious criminal mastermind planning an epic heist. He recruits a group of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain while El Professor manipulates the police to carry out his plan. Corbero plays Tokio and stars alongside Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous and Alba Flores.

The Antena 3 series has been renewed for a Part 3 to debut in 2019, with creator Alex Pina back to craft a new set of heists. Money Heist debuted on Netflix internationally in December, with the most recent episodes added in April.

Corberó continues to be repped by her Spanish agent Pedro Garay.