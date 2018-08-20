Family-focused UPtv has picked up second seasons of its popular unscripted series Expecting, Our Wedding Story and Crazy Beautiful Weddings, all for premiere in 2019.

In Expecting, couples turn the lens on themselves, giving viewers the chance to witness the highs and lows of one of life’s biggest moments — welcoming a child. Crazy Beautiful Weddings follows wedding planner Lynzie Kent as she takes inspiration from a couple’s love story and creates unique celebrations. In Our Wedding Story, viewers get to experience each couple’s love story, from the moment they met to the walk down the aisle.

Our Wedding Story and Crazy Beautiful Weddings currently air Fridays at 9 PM and 9:30 PM ET, respectively, with the season one finales slated for August 31.

UPtv is currently looking for couples for season two of Expecting and Our Wedding Story. Further information is available at uptv.com/casting.