Los Angeles-based Unified Pictures has obtained the North American rights to the action/comedy Maximum Impact, directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak (Romeo Must Die) from a script by Ross LaManna (Rush Hour). Starring Alexander Nevsky (Showdown in Manila), Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King), William Baldwin (The Purge: TV series), Tom Arnold (True Lies), Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum) and Danny Trejo (Machete), the pic will get a theatrical release September 28 before rolling out on digital and DVD platforms October 2. The plot: When the granddaughter of the US Secretary of the State is kidnapped in Moscow, an agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia (Nevsky) and the US Secret Service are forced to pull aside their differences and work together to prevent a full-scale international crisis. Nevsky produced the pic via his company Hollywood Storm. Steve Break negotiated the deal on behalf of Unified Pictures along with Nevsky on behalf of the filmmakers.

Grasshopper Film has secured US distribution rights to Asako I & II, which will open in theaters early next year, followed by a VOD and home video release. Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Happy Hour), the story follows a young woman who, heartbroken by the sudden disappearance of her first love, one day meets his perfect double. Asako I & II, based on a novel by Tomoka Shibasaki, premiered in competition at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey of Grasshopper Film, with Fionnuala Jamison from MK2.