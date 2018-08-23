Donald Trump will have to dig into his vocabulary for some new Omarosa Manigault Newman names – like “best-selling author.”

Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House has hit the No. 1 spot on the Sept. 2 New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction books (print and e-books combined).

On Amazon’ Most Sold roster for nonfiction, Unhinged is at #2 for the week, just behind Rachel Hollis’ Girl, Wash Your Face, a lifestyle self-help book that’s been on the charts for 21 weeks.

Trump had tried to strike back at the highly critical Unhinged, with his campaign Donald J. Trump For President Inc. filing for arbitration against Manigault Newman for allegedly breaching a 2016 confidentiality agreement.

The book was already in stores by that time, and Gallery Books (an imprint of Simon & Schuster) merely doubled down on their intent not to be intimidated. The publisher said in a press statement today that the author “continues to promote the book and is committed to sharing her story.”

Indeed, Manigault Newman has been as ubiquitous on TV as Michael Wolff was last winter with his own bestselling Trump expose Fire and Fury.

Trump, of course, learned little from giving Wolff the vast exposure of the president’s social media and onscreen commentary. In the type of publicity money can’t buy, Trump called Manigault Newman – former Apprentice contestant and ex-White House staffer – a “dog” and “a crazed, crying lowlife.”