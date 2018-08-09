Kai Lennox (The Unusuals), Dale Dickey (Leave No Trace), Austin Hébert (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) and Omar Maskati (Better Call Saul) are set for recurring roles in Unbelievable, an eight-episode Netflix limited series from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant, CBS TV Studios, studio-based producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Masters of Sex, Elementary) and Katie Couric.

Co-written by Grant, who will serve as showrunner, Michael Chabon (John Carter) & Ayelet Waldman (Applebaum), Unbelievable is based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning December 2015 article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the “This American Life” radio episode about the same case, “Anatomy of Doubt.” It tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

Details of their characters are not being revealed. They join previously cast Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever

and Danielle MacDonald.

Grant, Chabon, Waldman, Timberman, Beverly and Couric executive produce.

Lennox will next be seen in the futuristic love story Equals alongside Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult, and he recently appeared in indie feature, Night Moves, opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Dakota Fanning. He also was the lead in ABC’s The Unusuals and his other TV credits include Legit, House of Lies, Vegas, Bones, Justified, and Grey’s Anatomy. He is repped by APA, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.

Dickey can currently be seen in Debra Ganik’s new film Leave No Trace, Ganik’s first film since Winter’s Bone, for which Dickey won an Independent Spirit Award. She also recurs on Claws. Dickey is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Hébert was seen this past year in supporting roles on features Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Detroit, 12 Strong and Burden, which won the Audience Award at Sundance this year. He’s repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Gersh and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Maskati recently wrapped production on the feature All The Little Things We Kill with Elizabeth Marvel and Casey Cott and the Spike Lee-produced Nigerian Prince, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. His TV credits include Better Call Saul and Time After Time. He’s repped by Gersh and TMT Entertainment Group.