Homeland’s Elizabeth Marvel and Liza Lapira (9JKL) have joined the recurring cast of Unbelievable, an eight-episode Netflix limited series from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant, CBS TV Studios, studio-based producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Masters of Sex, Elementary) and Katie Couric.

Co-written by Grant, who will serve as showrunner, Michael Chabon (John Carter) & Ayelet Waldman (Applebaum), Unbelievable is based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning December 2015 article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the “This American Life” radio episode about the same case, “Anatomy of Doubt.” It tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

Details of their characters are not being revealed. They join previously cast Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever, Danielle MacDonald, Kai Lennox, Dale Dickey, Austin Hébert and Omar Maskati.

Marvel can most recently be seen as President Keane on Homeland and in a starring role in Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories. She recently wrapped production on indie drama All The Little Things We Kill. She also stars in Nicole Holofcener’s The Land of Stead Habits, which premieres at the Toronto Film Festival and on Netflix September 14. Marvel is repped by Innovative Artists.

Lapira most recently starred in CBS series 9JKL and appeared on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. She’ll next be seen in a guest starring role on ABC’s The Good Doctor. On the film side, Lapira can be seen in Paper Year, alongside Andie MacDowell and Eve Hewson, and in All I Wish with Sharon Stone, Caitlin Fitzgerald and Tony Goldwyn. Lapira is repped by Jeff Kolodny and Jamie Hughes at Paradigm, and Gregg Gellman at Morris, Yorn, Barnes, and Levine.