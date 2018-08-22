The U.S. border is the focus of a ten-part series from British multichannel broadcaster UKTV.

The Discovery and BBC Studios joint venture has ordered Borderforce: America’s Gatekeepers, which will features “unprecedented” access to the U.S. border force. It will air on Dave.

The ten-part series will follow the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection agency as they operate on the twenty-eight bridges connecting the United States of America and Mexico.

Produced by U.S. producer Stampede Productions, Borderforce: America’s Gatekeepers was ordered for UKTV by Hilary Rosen, deputy director of commissioning, Richard Watsham, director of commissioning, and Luke Hales, Dave channel director. Series director is Cary Bell with executive producer Stewart Morris.

Rosen said, “The jaw-dropping daily drama captured across the episodes is absolutely compelling. The Mexican US border is a hot topic and it’s testament to Stampede’s determination and hard work that they have been granted rare access to the bridges to fully document it.”

Morris added, “This has been a project that’s been three years in the making and we’re delighted that it has found a home on Dave. The access given to us by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was unprecedented, allowing us to tell the incredible stories of the men and women who have the momentous job of protecting America’s southern border. It is a privilege to be able to share their lives and experiences with the British public, who have an insatiable appetite for real, hard-hitting stories like these.

“Through our close relationship with both UKTV and DHS we are bringing one of the most talked about places in the world directly to viewers – surprising and entertaining them along the way. What happens on this border is the stuff of fiction but couldn’t be more real. We are genuinely excited to share this long-crafted series with audiences.”