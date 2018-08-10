Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Under the pact, the producer, supermodel, actress and entrepreneur will develop and produce scripted and unscripted programming via her Bankable Productions banner. The deal does not affect her participation as host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Banks’ producing credits include America’s Next Top Model, The Tyra Banks Show and Freeform’s holiday movie sequel Life Size 2.

“America’s Next Top Model has been on the air for 24 seasons, proving Tyra’s standing and commitment as one of television’s top producers,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We are thrilled to infuse her creative vision, expertise and dedication into our studio’s development.”

“Tyra is one of the most driven producers in television, said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “She has long brought incredible passion to her unscripted projects and I can’t wait to start collaborating with her on the scripted side.”

Banks created, produced and served as judge on America’s Next Top Model which completed its 24th season this past spring. The series currently airs in 150 countries and has 25 international versions worldwide. Banks also won two Daytime Emmys for The Tyra Banks Show.

Banks replaced Nick Cannon as host of NBC’s summer reality staple America’s Got Talent last year and continues in that role. The show was recently renewed for a 14th season, which will air in 2019.

Banks is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.