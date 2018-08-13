Veteran TV and film production executive Michelle Sneed is returning to Tyler Perry Studios as President of Production and Development. She’ll take over the position from Ozzie Areu, who stepped down in January to launch Areu Brothers studio, with his brother Will.

Sneed has spent the majority of her 12-year career in both scripted and unscripted television. Most recently, Sneed served as Director of Physical Production with Viacom’s BET Networks, from 2015 to 2018. Before that, she spent six years with Tyler Perry Studios in production management. She was a member of the original production team at Tyler Perry Studios’ former Greenbriar location, which produced over 400 episodes of television during her tenure.

During her tenure with BET Networks in Original Programming & News, Sneed’s in-house contributions included over a hundred packages of short form content, original docu-series, and multiple television specials and tentpole programming.

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Michelle back to the studio,” said Tyler Perry. “She has always been someone who embodies the values of TPS, from the diligent work she’s done in development and production execution to identifying and curating talent both in front of and behind the camera. Similar to how I’ve always operated in my film and television projects, during her career she has provided opportunities to those whose diverse experiences and stories are often overlooked and untold.”

“I am ecstatic to be returning ‘home’ to Tyler Perry Studios where so much of my career was shaped and developed,” said Sneed. “To have this new opportunity to work alongside Tyler in senior leadership is an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s bigger than me – it’s for the culture.”

In 2017, Perry signed a mega multi-year content partnership with Viacom, in which he is producing original drama and comedy series across the Viacom networks, in addition to having a first-look feature film deal with Paramount Pictures group. The first feature under the deal is Paramount’s Nobody’s Fool, which will open in theaters in November.