Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Tyler Hoechlin returning as Superman for the CW’s epic Arrowverse crossover event — and he’s bringing Lois Lane with him.

Hoechlin will fly in as the Man of Steel for CW’s annual DC/WBTV crossover. He will be joined by his the iconic character Lois Lane. Casting for the Daily Planet journalist/Superman’s love interest will begin soon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” said Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, Supergirl‘s executive producers. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

The three-night crossover event kicks off with The Flash on at 8 PM Sunday, December 9, followed by Arrow at 8 PM December 10 and capping off with Supergirl on December 11. For this year’s crossover, The Flash and Supergirl will swap time slots. The Flash normally airs on Tuesdays and Supergirl on Sunday. Arrow airs in its regular Monday night slot.

Hoechlin’s Superman will appear in all three episodes. This year’s crossover will also include the first appearance of Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

Hoechlin is currently filming the indie Can You Keep a Secret opposite Alexandra Daddario. He will next star in George Gallo’s Bigger. His previous credits include Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some and MTV’s Teen Wolf.

