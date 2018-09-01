An altered photo showing Meghan McCain with a gun pointed at her while she grieved at the casket of her father, Senator John McCain, stayed online for hours, despite a wave of online protests.

Meghan McCain’s husband, CBS News contributor and The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, lashed out CEO Jack Dorsey for the slow response.

The offending photo was captioned, “America this one’s for you” by the tweeter, who used the handle @austindelafrog. The original photo was taken at the McCain memorial service on Aug. 29 in the Arizona Capitol building.