CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee September 5 regarding his company’s practices.

Dorsey and other social media outlets have been under fire for outright banning conservative voices from their platform, censoring comments, and instituting “shadowbanning,” in which a comment is visible to the poster but does not circulate to the following. Dorsey denied those practices in an earlier interview, but admitted his company is “left-leaning.”

That led to calls for a Congressional hearing. Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced the same committee regarding his company’s practices, being grilled over its privacy policies and other issues.

House Energy and Commerce Chairman (R-OR) Greg Walden said in a statement that Twitter “is an incredibly powerful platform that can change the national conversation in the time it takes a tweet to go viral. When decisions about data and content are made using opaque processes, the American people are right to raise concerns. This committee intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content, and we look forward to Mr. Dorsey being forthright and transparent regarding the complex processes behind the company’s algorithms and content judgment calls.”

President Donald Trump is among those complaining about social media’s growing war against conservatives. He tweeted that “social media giants are silencing millions of people” and said his administration would look into it.

There have been calls from some pundits to treat social media as common carriers, which would put new regulations in place regarding their practices. A consortium of social media met in San Francisco on Friday to discuss ways to avoid alleged meddling in the coming mid-term elections, a continuation of an earlier meeting.