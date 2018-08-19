CEO Jack Dorsey claimed today on CNN’s Reliable Sources that the company does not ban people for political viewpoints, even while admitting Twitter has a “left-leaning” bias.

Asked about reports that Twitter is “shadow-banning” certain posts and accounts – a process by which the blocking of a user or their content will not be readily apparent to the user – Dorsey dodged the question.

“I think the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period. We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior.”

Twitter has been accused of shadow-banning many conservative voices and comments, and recently President Donald Trump said his administration won’t allow the practice to continue. Trump was not specific on what measures might be taken, but there has been discussion about making certain social media platforms common carriers, which would make them more regulated and presumably responsible to their customers.

“We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning,” Dorsey said “And I think it’s important to articulate our bias, and to share it with people so that people understand us, but we need to remove all bias from how we act, and our policies, and our enforcement.”

Dorsey may soon be called before a Congressional committee about Twitter’s policies and enforcement procedures, much as Facebook has already faced.