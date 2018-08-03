Twin Peaks alum Sherilyn Fenn is set in the lead role of silent film star Madame Alla Nazimova in Silent Life, an indie biopic about Rudolph Valentino (a.k.a. Hollywood’s original Latin Lover) from director Vladislav Kozlov, who will play Valentino in the film.

Dreamer Pictures

Fenn’s Madame Alla Nazimova, a Russian Jewish émigré from Crimea, was a popular Broadway actress due to her fierce feminist image in the pacifist drama War Brides. One of her notable films was the 1921 silent adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ Camille, which she produced and starred opposite Valentino.

Silent Life follows Valentino as he ponders the most important philosophical questions of human existence from his deathbed. In the film, Valentino sits in an imaginary empty movie theatre as he and the audience watch his life flicker like a silent movie on the screen. After Valentino’s unexpected death in 1926, a mysterious Lady in Black (Terry Moore) continued to visit his grave on the anniversary of his death with a single red rose, her identity hidden by a black veil.

Additional castings include Paul Rodriguez as an older gigolo who teaches young Italian immigrant Rodolfo Guglielmi, played by Dalton Cyr, how to seduce women, while Paul Louis Harrell will play Norman Kerry, Valentino’s real-life friend, and Ksenia Jarova is Natacha Rambova, the true love of Rudolph Valentino.

Kozlov is producing the project with Natalia Dar under their Dreamer Pictures banner, along with Yury Ponomarev. The pic was penned by Kozlov, Dar, and Ksenia Jarova.