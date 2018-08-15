The Television Academy Foundation has added three new members to its board of directors: actor Benito Martinez, Netflix VP Original Content Cindy Holland and WME partner Sean Perry.

“We are honored to welcome three distinguished members of the television community to the Foundation’s board of directors,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “With their collective professional experience, our incoming members will play a vital role in our efforts to expand the Foundation’s educational programs, aimed at increasing diversity and inclusivity within the television industry, and help build a significant endowment for the growth and sustainability of The Interviews: An Oral History of Television online archive.”

A Television Academy member since 2002, Martinez served as co-chair of the Academy’s diversity committee in 2012. His recent TV credits include How to Get Away with Murder, American Crime, The Blacklist and House of Cards. He broke out as a regular on FX’s The Shield in the 2000s.

Holland was named one of the Time magazine 100 Most Influential People of 2018. A 16-year Netflix executive, she is responsible for acquiring and launching original series for more than 130 million global subscribers.

Perry helped to form Endeavor’s nonscripted television division, which includes syndication, reality television, international distribution and broadcast hosting. His client roster includes Blake Shelton, Jenny McCarthy, Steve Wilkos, Banijay Studios, Critical Content, Tinopolis and WWE.