EXCLUSIVE: Want to know more about blockchain? Alex Winter might be able to help. Here’s the first teaser trailer for the actor-turned-filmmaker’s documentary Trust Machine: The Story Of Blockchain.

Produced by SingularDTV and Futurism and narrated by Rosario Dawson, the film explores the global evolution of blockchain technology and questions why it is both condemned and lauded by different major organizations and whether it is merely a bubble about to burst. The film also shines a light on Brit ‘hacktivist and blockchain expert’ Lauri Love as he fights extradition to the U.S. for hacking into U.S. Government computers.

Pic was financed and produced by Kim Jackson of SingularDTV, Geoff Clark of Futurism Studios and Alex Winter, with Zach LeBeau, Arie Levy-Cohen, Alex Klokus and Joseph Lubin as executive producers.

It will show on Oct 26, 2018 at Cinema Village, New York and on Nov 16, 2018 at Laemmle Monica, Los Angeles before hitting SingularDTV’s online platform next year.