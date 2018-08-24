Allen Weisselberg, longtime Trump Organization CFO, is the latest Donald Trump associate reported to have received immunity to spill the beans.

Weisselberg was subpoenaed early this year to testify before a grand jury, according to the Wall Street Journal which broke the news.

Trump’s financial guy, the highest ranking Trump Org exec not named “Trump,” was granted immunity by federal prosecutors in New York to provide information about Michael Cohen in that criminal investigation. Cohen this week admitted he payed hush money to Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, and coordinated National Enquirer’s catch-and-kill purchase of Karen McDougal story. Both women claim to have had an affair with Trump years before he became a candidate.

Weisselberg, said to be “Executive-1” in the Cohen court filings released this week, allegedly helped arrange the hush money.

When President Trump was elected, he handed off oversight of his org to his sons with Weisselberg. The exec oversees Trump’s personal transactions, Trump Org finances, and is reported to have prepared Trump’s tax returns.

Cohen to plead guilty this week to campaign finance violations, and implicated Trump when he said he had done so at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

News comes the day after word broke that another longtime Trump associate, National Enquirer chief David Pecker, had received immunity, and corroborated Cohen’s explanation of the of hush money to Daniels and the catch-and-kill story scheme to silence McDougal.