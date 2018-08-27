The first look of the third season of True Detective is giving off some major season one vibes with its haunting and enigamatic imagery.

In a trailer for the third installment of the anthology that played before the season finale of Sharp Objects, HBO seems like they are trading one unsettling story for another. Your guess is as good as mine as we try to decipher what is going on in this short, yet intriguing look at the series that ends with Ali saying: “I want to know the whole story.”

The trailer features the first looks at Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy, and Mamie Gummer in action and we also see Academy Award-winning Ali float from scene to scene as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from northwest Arkansas, who is trying to put together the pieces of a mystery. Season 3 will tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods — hence the flashes of Ali’s Hays in different time periods.

Stephen Dorff, Ray Fisher, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Deborah Ayorinde, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Josh Hopkins and Jodi Balfour also star in Nic Pizzolatto’s crime anthology. Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Daniel Sackheim directs alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut. Jeremy Saulnier directed the first two episodes.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who toplined Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1; along with Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

True Detective is slated to premiere in January 2019.