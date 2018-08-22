Tribeca has announced details for its second annual TV Festival, which will feature premieres of shows like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Law & Order: SVU and Ray Donovan as well as a new showcase for indie TV pilots.

In 2017, Tribeca launched its fall TV extension as public fascination with the medium and the cross-pollination between the film and TV communities continued to pick up speed. The TV festival landscape has grown more crowded in the U.S., with festivals like ATX and aTVfest gaining prominence, as well as New York events such as the well-established New York Television Festival and upstarts like the Split Screens Festival.

Tribeca’s 2018 edition of the TV fest will run September 20 to 23 at Spring Studios in New York, organizers said.

The slate will also include a 10th anniversary retrospective for ABC’s Shark Tank and premieres of HBO’s Tracy Ullman’s Show, CBS drama Madam Secretary, Sony Crackle’s Startup, National Geographic’s Valley of the Boom and YouTube Premium’s Wayne.

The Bourdain event will feature a special presentation of an extended cut of the Season 12 premiere, which features W. Kamau Bell and Bourdain exploring Kenya for the CNN show. The episode was finished with the involvement of Bourdain, including the final voiceover he completed before his suicide in the spring. Bell and other collaborators with Bourdain will be on hand for the screening and a conversation to follow.

Bryan Cranston and Rosario Dawson will also be featured in separate conversations. The program for pilots, which began under the auspices of the springtime Tribeca Film Festival, will feature five comedy pilots.

“Tribeca has created a platform that lets episodic storytellers experience their stories directly with their audiences,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Tribeca. “We’re excited to celebrate these cultural icons and new voices with the second annual TV Festival.”