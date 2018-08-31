EXCLUSIVE: Tribeca Enterprises has reached a deal with ticketing specialist SquadUP to handle all ducats for both its nascent fall TV festival and well-established spring film festival.

SquadUP’s experience with beer, wine and food festivals has positioned it to deliver what Tribeca organizers envision as a “seamless, white-labeled ticketing experience” to its hundreds of thousands of attendees. SquadUP’s client list has included Riot Games, Fullscreen Live, The Wall Street Journal and food and wine festivals in cities including New York and LA.

The deal, which takes immediate effect, will enhance ticketing through Tribeca’s website as well as offering mobile-first functionality for both patrons and event organizers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“SquadUP will elevate our audience’s experience and allow Tribeca to remain on the cutting-edge of technology,” said Tribeca COO Pete Torres. “With SquadUP, Tribeca can offer festival-goers a streamlined, fully integrated ticketing platform.”

Willie Litvack, CEO of SquadUP, said multi-day festivals like Tribeca with a robust slate of offerings “have consistent pain points. Event organizers require a highly customizable ticketing solution that enables patrons to purchase tickets to multiple events in a single transaction without ever leaving the event website.”

Founded in 2014, SquadUP has made steady progress of late in a field known for players like Eventbrite, which is currently prepping for an IPO seeking $200 million in proceeds.

Ticketing, a business segment that exists under the radar for most industry executives and consumers, played a role in the Madison Square Garden Co.’s decision in 2014 to take a 50% stake in Tribeca Enterprises. MSG is known for its longtime experience marketing and selling tickets to events at its eponymous arena as well as popular venues like the Beacon Theater.