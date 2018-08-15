The Tribeca Film Festival has set its 2019 dates – April 24 to May 5 – and announced that this year’s New York fest will include a “Critics Week” sidebar that Tribeca says is the first of its kind for a North American film festival.

“The New York critical community has long been our compatriots in championing the most exciting new voices and trends in cinema, so we are thrilled that Tribeca will officially partner with them with this inaugural Critics Week program,” said Tribeca’s Director of Programming Cara Cusumano.

The festival will collaborate with various New York-based film critics to curate a slate of 5-7 feature films that will screen throughout the event. Participating critics represent such media organizations as IndieWire, Village Voice, New York Magazine & Vulture, among others.

Submissions for all sections of the festival open on Aug. 20, with the following deadlines:

Feature & Short Films, Tribeca TV, Tribeca N.O.W., Tribeca Immersive:

August 20, 2018 – Submissions Open

September 26, 2018 – Early Deadline

October 31, 2018 – Official Deadline

November 28, 2018 – Late Deadline

Tribeca X Award:

August 20, 2018 – Submissions Open

November 28, 2018 – Early Deadline

January 9, 2019 – Official Deadline

January 30, 2019 – Late Deadline