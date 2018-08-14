90210 alum Trevor Donovan and Code Black actress Jillian Murray will topline the indie film, Prescription for Love, being helmed by Brian Brough. The pic follows Claire (Murray), who fights for a chance at love with a charming new doctor (Donovan) and for a promotion to free herself from the misery her supervisor creates. Brough and Brittany Wiscombe are producing the pic via at Silver Creek productions. Donovan, repped by Artists Only Management, is set to star in two other indie films, Hot Water and World War II pic Wolf Hound. Murray, who also recurred on TNT’s Murder in the First, is repped by LINK entertainment and Joseph Le Talent.

Shutterstock/David Carlson

Westworld actor Leonardo Nam, Sheetal Sheth (Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World), Hal Ozsan (Jessica Jones), and Anil Kumar (False Profits) will star in Hummingbird, an indie drama written and directed by Tanuj Chopra based on a story by Sheth. The project is currently before cameras in Los Angeles. The plot is about a fallen superhero who gets possessed by the devil. Producers are Megha Kadakia, Sheth, and Chopra. Nam is repped by Abrams Artists Agency; Sheth by Sweet 180; Ozsan by Abrams Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Kumar by APA and Freeze Frame Entertainment.