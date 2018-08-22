EXCLUSIVE: One of America’s great muscle cars is racing back for a Discovery docuseries. The cable net said today that Trans Am, featuring brothers Scott and Tod Warmack, will hit the starting line at 10 PM Tuesday, October 2.

Here’s the logline: For decades, no other muscle car ruled the roads like the Trans Am. So when the automotive icon fell into oblivion, car savants Scott and Tod Warmack risked everything to acquire the rights in an attempt to resurrect the legendary brand from extinction. Now, builder Scott and businessman Tod are giving the greenlight to the Trans Am legacy by restoring old muscle cars and building new ones to breathe life back into American muscle and put the beloved car back on the pavement.

Operating out of production facilities Trans Am Depot and Trans Am Worldwide, the brothers and their team of talented car savants re-engineer and meticulously craft classic icons from the inside out. The team will uncover existing bodies and build new ones to house some of the baddest engines and equipment to satisfy auto-aficionados across the country. The Warmack vision is larger than life and there are few boundaries that can’t be pushed, but can a few guys from the panhandle of Florida pull off the restoration of a lifetime?

Trans Am was created by Coast West Entertainment and produced for Discovery Channel by FishBowl Worldwide Media. For Discovery, Kyle Wheeler is executive producer and Brian Peterson is producer. The other executive producers are Richard Cohen, Lucia Gervino, Vin Di Bona, Gretchen Morning and Emi Macuaga, with Pascal Franchot serving as co-executive producer.