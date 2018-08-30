HBO has set a September 28 premiere date for Season 3 of Tracey Ullman’s Show, continuing its long relationship with the sketch series’ star/executive producer.

Over the course of the new season, Tracey Ullman uses her signature brand of sharp satire to shape-shift into a range of public figures and offbeat original characters. She reprises her characterizations of Dame Judi Dench, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Jerry Hall and introduces her takes on British Prime Minister Theresa May, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, among others.

The show is up for the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy for a second consecutive year.

Season 3 will launch on HBO a week after its premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival. After that September 21, Meryl Streep will interview star/EP Ullman.

Hard to believe it’s been more than 30 years since Ullman arrived on the U.S. TV landscape with The Tracey Ullman Show, which was Fox’s second primetime series and launched The Simpsons. The show aired 81 episodes over four seasons and amassed a slew of Emmys.

Ullman’s first HBO series, Tracey Takes On…, ran for four seasons, wrapping its 47-episode run in 1999 and earning six Emmys. Her other HBO credits include the specials in 2005, 2003 and two in 1993.