Country stars Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd and Big & Rich have joined USA Network’s upcoming country talent competition series Real Country. Country icon Willie Nelson is set to make a special appearance, and the network also announced that Graham Bunn, from Southern California’s No. 1 country station, Go Country 105, will host.

Rex/Shutterstock

Each episode will feature one of the special celebrity guests alongside Real Country’s previously announced permanent panel of artists – Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt.

In each hour-long episode, Twain, Owen and Tritt will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the traditions, songs and themes of country music. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a two-hour grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.

From Wilshire Studios, the eight-part series will premiere Tuesday, November 13 at 10/9c on USA. Twain, Nicolle Yaron, Stijn Bakkers and Leslie Garvin executive produce. Additional celebrity guests will be announced soon.