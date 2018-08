EXCLUSIVE: Gersh agent Tovah Silbermann has been hired at Mosaic as manager in the comedy department. She becomes the company’s first New York-based rep.

Silbermann comes from two years as a comedy touring agent at Gersh. Before that, she was a live comedy producer, producing comedy shows at venues all over the city. Silbermann is the founder of the Empire Biscuit Comedy Festival, and she was a producer on the IFC Comedy Crib series Boy Band.