E! has given a fourth season greenlight to its hit series Total Bellas. The renewal comes as the series, which follows the lives of WWE superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, finished its third season with its best numbers to date. Season 3 was its highest-rated season ever among all key demos, drawing nearly 1 million total viewers per episode, up 22% from the previous season among the core P18-49 demographic, according to the network and Nielsen.

Sunday night premieres of Total Bellas ranked among the Top 10 programs in primetime across ad-supported cable with W18-34 and W18-49. Season three also averaged more than 4MM social engagements a week, +123% higher average weekly engagements vs. Season 2 (1.8MM). Total Bellas currently has 1.1MM social followers, gaining +16% new followers during season three.

Season three of Total Bellas saw Nikki deciding to call off her high-profile wedding, Brie balancing being a new mom and a successful business woman with her sister, and Daniel Bryan’s sensational return to the WWE ring. The third season also gave viewers a glimpse into Nikki and Brie’s continued growth as entrepreneurs as they expanded their businesses and launched new brands.

“Nikki and Brie’s willingness to be open about their struggles and celebrate their triumphs with their fans is what makes ‘Total Bellas’ such a hit with our audience,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “The Bella Twins embody the strong, empowered women that we celebrate here at E!, and we are so excited to see what the future has in store for them next.”

“I’m so excited for another season of ‘Total Bellas’ and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army,” said Brie Bella. “I can’t wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure,” added Nikki Bella.

The Bella Twins also appear on E’s Total Divas, which premieres on September 19.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn serving as Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.