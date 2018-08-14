The Toronto Film Festival announced today that the World Premiere of Outlaw King, David Mackenzie’s anticipated period drama chronicling the rise of 14th-century Scottish hero Robert the Bruce, will be the Opening Night Gala Presentation for the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6, at Roy Thomson Hall.

This epic David-versus-Goliath tale reunites award-winning director David Mackenzie (Starred Up, Young Adam) with his Hell or High Water actor Chris Pine, who takes on the starring role of the legendary Scottish king who leads a band of outlaws to reclaim the throne from the clutches of the English crown and its army. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle.

“TIFF’s Opening Night Film, Outlaw King, tells a powerful story that is rich in drama, excitement, romance, and adventure,” said Piers Handling, Director & CEO of TIFF. “Audiences are promised a thrilling journey back in time, as David Mackenzie masterfully unwraps history with taut dramatic flare and brings to life the true story of Scottish hero Robert the Bruce. Gripping performances led by Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson make this a classic, entertaining, and action-packed Festival opener.”

“Thank you, TIFF, for welcoming our film into the world. The Festival is the perfect launch pad for our realistic epic, and we are delighted to be the first Scottish film ever to open Toronto,” said director David Mackenzie. “I cannot imagine a better place to have our World Premiere. Scotland and Canada’s histories are bound together, forged in the crucible of the struggles of history, bringing this day an affinity and sensibility that I hope will translate to a profound, visceral, and riotously entertaining experience. We have an amazing cast and crew working at the top of their game, and we are really looking forward to spreading some Scottish goodwill on the great city of Toronto.”

Outlaw King follows the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce, who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, the project was made with the full support of Creative Scotland and the Scottish government. The film opens in select theatres and launches globally on Netflix November 9, 2018.

Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy will close this year’s Festival. From director Justin Kelly, Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy is based on one of the most famous literary gambits in American history. Adapted from the memoir Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT LeRoy by Savannah Knoop, the film promises a boundary-breaking Closing Night Gala bursting with intrigue.

“With Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, Justin Kelly brings to the screen a truly unbelievable story that captivated a nation,” said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of TIFF. “The storytelling is powerful and the characters are vivid, really evoking the idea that you have to see it to believe it.”

“I am beyond honored that my film Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy will premiere at TIFF as the Closing Night Film,” said Justin Kelly, director of Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy. “I can’t wait for people to see the fascinating true story behind JT LeRoy, brought to life via incredible performances by a total dream cast.” This captivating true story goes beyond the headlines to reveal the most compelling literary hoax of our generation. Laura Albert (Laura Dern) is an author who writes under a fictionalized persona, a disenfranchised young queer man named JT LeRoy. When her debut novel becomes a bestseller and JT becomes the darling of the literary world, she comes up with a unique solution to preserve her anonymity while giving life to her nom-de-plume. Enter her boyfriend’s androgynous sister, Savannah Knoop (Kristen Stewart), who connects with Laura’s punk, feminist, outsider universe and agrees to be JT in the public eye.

Together, they embark on a wild ride of double lives, infiltrating the Hollywood and literary elite — and discovering who they are in the process. Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy is a film by Elevated Films, The Fyzz Facility, Ingenious Media, Aquarius Content, Fortitude International, Sobini Films, Thirty Three Productions, LBI Entertainment, and Buffalo Gal Pictures. It is produced by Patrick Walmsley, Julie Yorn, Thor Bradwell, Gary Pearl, Cassian Elwes, Giri Tharan, Mark Amin, and Dave Hansen. It stars Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, Jim Sturgess, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Courtney Love, James Jagger, and Dave Brown.