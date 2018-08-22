EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is in talks to add a diverse coterie of talent to Top Gun: Maverick.

McKenzie Thomasin McKenzie

Parnell Donald Traill/Shutterstock

Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Charles Parnell (A Million Little Pieces), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW), Danny Ramirez (Assassination Nation), and Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop) are being set to join the ensemble opposite Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller.

Ellis Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Salahuddin Shutterstock

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is slated for release July 12, 2019, with script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing with Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison.

Ramirez Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Barbaro Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

McKenzie, who’ll play the daughter of Connelly’s character, is repped by UTA and Industry; Parnell, who’ll play an admiral, is repped by Greene & Associates; Ellis, who’ll play a pilot, is UTA and Rise Management, Salahuddin, who plays an engineer, is CAA, Ramirez, who’ll play a pilot, is Abrams Artists and Industry, Barbaro, who’ll play another Top Gun pilot, is Innovative and Main Title Entertainment.