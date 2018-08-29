EXCLUSIVE: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise smash, is flying out of next summer to June 26, 2020. The pic had an original release date of July 12, 2019, but we hear the extended time will allow the production to work out all the complex, incredible flight sequences so that the pic can be great.

In addition, Paramount has dated the sequel to A Quiet Place for May 15, 2020 which John Krasinski is writing. Platinum Dunes is producing. No director as of yet.

Meanwhile, next November 2019, Paramount is moving two releases up by a week: Sonic the Hedgehog goes from Nov. 15 to Nov. 8, while Skydance’s Untitled Terminator Project moves from Nov. 22 to Nov. 15.

Joseph Kosinski who directed Cruise in Oblivion is directing Top Gun: Maverick. Deadline announced exclusively last week that Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman are joining the growing cast as well as Charles Parnell (A Million Little Pieces), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW), Danny Ramirez (Assassination Nation), and Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop).

Previous announced castings include Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and former Top Gun alum Val Kilmer reprising his role as Iceman.

Teller plays the son of Maverick’s former partner Goose (played by Anthony Edwards), who met his in the 1986 original. The plot is mostly under wraps but it follows Cruise’s Pete Mitchell who is now an instructor at the Top Gun school and taking Teller under his wing. The script was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison.

