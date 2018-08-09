Tootsie, the musical adaptation of the hit 1982 Dustin Hoffman comedy, has announced its opening date and Broadway venue: Director Scott Ellis’ staging will begin previews March 29, 2019, at the Marquis Theatre, with an opening date of Tuesday, April 23.

The musical, from Scott Sanders Productions, will makes its world premiere this fall in a pre-Broadway engagement at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, Sept. 11 – Oct. 14, with an opening night Sept. 30, 2018.

Tickets for the Broadway production go on sale to the general public Oct. 1.

Tootsie, the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt – no spoilers necessary if you’ve seen the movie – lands him (or her) the role of a lifetime.

The musical features an original score by David Yazbek, book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones and musical direction by Andrea Grody. It’s based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture.

Santino Fontana plays the Hoffman role of Michael Dorsey, with a cast that includes Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath and Reg Rogers.