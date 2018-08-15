EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jones is making her return to the west coast to open her one-woman show at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center on Oct. 14.

Stage producer Andrew Carlberg welcomes the Tony Award-winning playwright and performer to the stage at the Renberg Theatre. Directed by Carolyn Cantor, the critically-acclaimed Sell/Buy/Date is inspired by the real-life experiences of people affected by the sex industry. Told through Jones’ distinct medley of masterful, multicultural characterizations, the play presents an honest, moving, and even humorous look at a complex and fascinating subject, all while preserving the full humanity of voices seldom heard in theatre.

Sell/Buy/Date marks the first project under the Jones’ newly formed Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company founded to create and support compelling storytelling in Theater, Film, TV, and other media. The play previously ran at the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York and Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse.

It is the first production to be launched under Jones’ newly formed production company, Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company founded to create and support compelling storytelling in Theater, Film, TV, and other media.

Sell/Buy/Date will begin preview performances on Sept. 27 and will have a formal run Oct. 14-Nov. 4. Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. Ticket sales will benefit the LA LGBT Center’s homeless LGBT youth programs.