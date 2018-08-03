Four films are tackling Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout this weekend, however, the Tom Cruise title won’t go down without a fight as it hopes for a second weekend at No. 1 in the low $30M range.

Disney

In regards to previews last night, Disney’s live-action Winnie-the-Pooh tale Christopher Robin drew $1.5M from 7PM shows, a comp that’s around what Wrinkle in Time drew ($1.3M Thurs / $33M Opening Wknd) and higher than Steven Spielberg’s The BFG ($780K / $19M) and Lionsgate’s Wonder ($740K / $28M). Tracking has the Marc Forster-directed movie opening in the low to mid $30M range. Disney’s Pete’s Dragon from August 2016, which is an ideal comp here in regards to a non-musical Disney animated movie being turned into a live-action one, didn’t hold Thursday night previews when it debuted, and posted a Friday of $6.95M and opening weekend of $21.5M. Pete’s Dragon flew away with an 88% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, while Christopher Robin has a middling 62% fresh. Christopher Robin sounds a lot like Spielberg’s 1991 Hook in its plot: Older Christopher Robin has grown up and forgotten about his days in the Hundred-Acre Woods, hanging out with stuffed animals. It’s up to Pooh and the gang to rattle the guy out of middle age. Some are apt to also comp Christopher Robin to Peter Rabbit ($5.7M Friday, $25M opening); that Sony family film didn’t hold previews back in February.

Meanwhile, Fallout ended its week with $89.5M, 13% ahead of the first weekend posted by M:I’s Rogue Nation. Fallout grossed $5.6M yesterday, -11% from Wednesday.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s all-femme R-rated action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me made $950K last night, a figure that’s below the $1.5M earned by Melissa McCarthy’s Spy movie from three summers ago which posted a $10.3M Friday, $29M weekend. Spy Who Dumped Me is expected to gross in the mid teens this weekend. Anything north of $20M has been extremely hard in these post Bad Moms and Sausage Party times (that was two Augusts ago); Universal’s teen comedy Blockers being the exception this year with a $20M start. Spy Who Dumped Me expands to 3,111 screens today and has a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score. Hopefully interest by female audiences isn’t curbed by that.

Fox

Fox is opening The Darkest Minds, based on the Alexandra Bracken YA novel and the pic earned $550K from around 2,575 locations. That number is close to such YA fare as The Fifth Wave ($475K) and Everything, Everything ($525K). Tracking had the film in the high single digits, it will be lucky to do double digits this weekend. Saddled with a 13% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Darkest Minds has an X-Men like story about teens who develop powerful new abilities and are hunted by the government. 16-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful ones, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. They soon realize that running isn’t enough, and must wage a resistance.

Both The Spy Who Dumped Me and The Darkest Minds are directed by female directors, something worth noting this weekend with Chasing Life creator Susanna Fogel behind the Lionsgate comedy and Jennifer Yuh Nelson behind the Fox release.

Dinesh D’Souza’s pro-Trump movie Death of a Nation goes wide at 1,005 from Quality Flix. A low single digit result is expected. The propaganda film shows a history in which President Abraham Lincoln saved the nation from Democrats, and asks whether Trump can do the same again.

Other new releases last night include the documentary Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More which played across the Fathom 750 U.S./Canada network and drew $713,8K, slotting a ninth place notch in the top 10 for Thursday. An encore in the US is on Aug 13 and in Canada on Aug. 5 before the $28K budgeted doc heads for streaming. The pic drew nearly 50K attendees with the second highest per-screen-average-attendance for that day. In addition, as a result of the social media posts by Hollis, more than 10K tickets were sold on the day of the event.