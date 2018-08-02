House of Cards’ Michael Kelly has been cast in the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as a series regular, joining previously announced Noomi Rapace and John Hoogenakker.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which hails from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.

Kelly will play Mike November, a smart, seasoned career field officer in the CIA who works with both Jack Ryan and Jim Greer across the new season.

Rapace is Harriet “Harry” Baumann, a highly capable, sharply intelligent and intoxicatingly charming BND agent (Germany’s Secret Intelligence) who crosses paths with Jack Ryan in South America. Hoogenakker plays Matice, a tough and salty American who works black ops for the CIA.

Season two of the series is a co-production with Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Executive producing with Cuse, Roland and Krasinski are Platinum Dune’s Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and Cuse’s Genre Arts. Additionally, Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

Kelly plays Doug Stamper on Netflix’s House of Cards. His other recent credits include The Long Road Home and Taboo.

The first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premieres August 31 on Prime Video. Season 2 will debut in 2019.