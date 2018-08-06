Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Jordi Molla (Genius) and Narcos’ Cristina Umaña and Francisco Denis have been cast in the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as series regulars, joining previously announced Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), Michael Kelly (House of Cards) and John Hoogenakker (Colony).

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which hails from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Television and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the unexpected Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, 13 Hours) and Wendell Pierce (The Wire). In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.

Adepo will play Marcus, a former special crewman in the Navy now repairing boats. His life takes a turn when an old colleague offers him a critical position in a covert operation.

Molla will play Nicolas Reyes, the powerful and charismatic leader of a South American Country, he uses his intelligence and strategic mind to lead his country and battle his foes.

Umaña will play Gloria Bonalde, a woman who fearlessly balances her career in politics with the demands of motherhood. She is charismatic, confident and displays unnatural courage and a strong moral center in the chaotic and supercharged world of our story.

Denis will play Ubarri, a senior government official in a South American country. A man of wisdom, intellect and force, Ubarri plays a pivotal role in the unfolding of the season’s narrative.

Cuse, Roland and Krasinski executive produce with Platinum Dune’s Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and Cuse’s Genre Arts. Additionally, Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

Adepo played Michael Murphy on HBO’s The Leftovers and will can next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five and Sorry For Your Loss. His film credits include the role of Cory in Fences and Mother!

Molla’s recent TV work includes recurring roles on Genius and Queen of the South.

Denis most recently starred in the breakout role as the Cali cartel leader, Miguel Orejuela, in Netflix’s hit series, Narcos. He also starred in Sony’s El Comandante and El Libertador opposite Edgar Ramirez. Denis is repped by Hyperion and Spellbound Entertainment.

Umana played Judy Moncada on Netflix’s Narcos. She’s also known for her work in Cumbia Ninja.