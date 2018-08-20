TNT is throwing its hat in the late-night ring with a pilot order for Naked With Niecy Nash, “a decidedly unique show with a late-night feel” hosted and executive produced by Nash, star of the network’s hit primetime dramedy series Claws.

On Naked, Nash will provide her comedic take and dispense advice on issues involving love, sex, romance and relationships as she interacts with everyday people.

Sue Murphy, who served as executive producer on Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea Lately on E! and Chelsea on Netflix, has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner of Naked With Niecy Nash. The show is a co-production between Turner’s Studio T and Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television whose scripted sibling Warner Horizon co-produces Claws with Studio T. Nash executive produces through production company, Chocolate Chick.

“I’m so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape,” said Nash. “Love is the thing we were created for but it’s also the place we struggle the most… until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride! TNT is the perfect partner for me in this endeavor! Adding an experienced and amazing executive producer and showrunner like Sue Murphy to this mix was the cherry on top.”

TNT is the latest network to enter the crowded late-night arena. FX brass also recently said that they planned to return to the late-night field. Even the streaming platforms have been trying to gain a foothold in the genre. TNT’s sister network TBS has two established late-night shows, Conan and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

“Niecy’s award-nominated work in our hit series, Claws, doesn’t even begin to cover the range of talent she can bring to television,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP, Original Programming, TNT. “Her improvisational skills, laugh-out-loud sense of humor, honesty, and thoughtfulness about the subjects of love and relationships made her book, It’s Hard to Fight Naked, a best-seller, and make Sue Murphy and Niecy Nash the perfect team to bring this type of playful show to TNT. Despite the title, Niecy will be doing the pilot fully-clothed.”

Nash stars on Claws, which was renewed for a third season and is a top 10 cable drama for 2018. She is repped by Artists First, WME and Jackoway.