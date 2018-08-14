Up and coming entertainment marketing agency, Tiny Hero announced today that Disney and Universal vet Ted Tobin is joining their expanding Theatrical Division as EVP of Theatrical Marketing

Prior to boarding Tiny Hero to oversee Theatrical Marketing, Tobin was the founding creative director of Disney’s in-house creative advertising agency. While there, he collaborated on big banner theatrical campaigns including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Before Disney, Tobin was a vice president at Universal where he led their in-house creative division on multiple titles, including the Fast and the Furious franchise.

“These are exciting times for theatrical entertainment and Tiny Hero is a young, passionate company whose potential is enormous,” said Tobin. “I am thrilled to join this unique culture and to help build the future here.”

“Ted’s track record is undeniable and we’re very excited to bring his talent, vision and experience to Tiny Hero,” added company President Ron Beck.

Based in Burbank, Tiny Hero is an entertainment marketing agency that has worked on campaigns for major studios such as Disney, Lionsgate, Amazon Studios, and others. The agency won the Clio Award for Best Overall Home Entertainment Campaign for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and received 11 Golden Trailer nominations.