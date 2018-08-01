The Times Up organization has weighed in on the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves, and the message is – “We are watching.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed its support for the women who made the allegations and called on CBS to conduct a “full, transparent and expedient investigation.”

“Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused CBS Les Moonves of sexual harassment and assault,” read the tweet. “We believe you. We are with you. CBS, we are watching. We expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now. #TIMESUP” The tweet also featured quotes from the women detailing their accusations against Moonves.

The Times Up tweet comes amid more fallout today following the New Yorker expose last week by Ronan Farrow, in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct.

The USC School of Cinematic Arts today suspended Moonves from its Board of Councilors. The school said it takes the allegations very seriously and would “discuss further action when the Board reconvenes in October.”

Public sentiment appears to be shifting after Moonves received initial statements of support from several prominent female executives –CBS Chief Advertising Revenue Officer Jo Ann Ross, EVP of Daytime Programs Angelica McDaniel, and CBS Films President Terry Press, actresses Sharon Osbourne and Lynda Carter, and his wife, Julie Chen.

New York Times columnist James B. Stewart wondered aloud what CBS’s board knew — or should have known — about Moonves’ past behavior, long before the story broke. Last December, he notes, CBS executives had been told reporters for the Times and Wall Street Journal had been asking around about sexual harassment allegations.

CBS shares closed down a fraction at $52.53. They dropped into the red following the Times Up statement, but the broader market also dipped on news the Federal Reserve plans to hold interest rates steady.

The media company reports its second quarter results tomorrow.